Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DELL, ALT, A

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), where a total of 45,663 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.3% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025 , with 2,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,000 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Altimmune Inc (Symbol: ALT) options are showing a volume of 20,273 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.8% of ALT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,000 underlying shares of ALT. Below is a chart showing ALT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) saw options trading volume of 10,449 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of A's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,700 underlying shares of A. Below is a chart showing A's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DELL options, ALT options, or A options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

