DELL

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DELL, ALT, A

November 24, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), where a total of 45,663 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.3% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 2,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,000 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Altimmune Inc (Symbol: ALT) options are showing a volume of 20,273 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.8% of ALT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,000 underlying shares of ALT. Below is a chart showing ALT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) saw options trading volume of 10,449 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of A's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,700 underlying shares of A. Below is a chart showing A's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DELL options, ALT options, or A options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
