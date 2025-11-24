Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DELL, ALT, A

Altimmune Inc (Symbol: ALT) options are showing a volume of 20,273 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.8% of ALT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,000 underlying shares of ALT. Below is a chart showing ALT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) saw options trading volume of 10,449 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of A's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,700 underlying shares of A. Below is a chart showing A's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
