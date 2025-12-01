Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DECK, SPOT, LEG

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 10,636 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $590 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,800 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:
And Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG) saw options trading volume of 8,967 contracts, representing approximately 896,700 underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of LEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 387,900 underlying shares of LEG. Below is a chart showing LEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DECK options, SPOT options, or LEG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
