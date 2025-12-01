Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DECK, SPOT, LEG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK), where a total of 19,059 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.2% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $79 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025 , with 3,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,500 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 10,636 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $590 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,800 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:

And Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG) saw options trading volume of 8,967 contracts, representing approximately 896,700 underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of LEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 387,900 underlying shares of LEG. Below is a chart showing LEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DECK options, SPOT options, or LEG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

