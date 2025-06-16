Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DAL, VRT, TDOC

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 30,830 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $117 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,700 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:
And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 25,608 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 19,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DAL options, VRT options, or TDOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: QJX Videos
Funds Holding JEM
Institutional Holders of ACAS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.