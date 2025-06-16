Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DAL, VRT, TDOC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 49,134 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 10,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 30,830 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $117 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,700 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 25,608 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 19,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DAL options, VRT options, or TDOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

