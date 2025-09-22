Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DAL, RIVN, RYAM

Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) options are showing a volume of 227,724 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 20,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (Symbol: RYAM) options are showing a volume of 3,238 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 323,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of RYAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 752,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,000 underlying shares of RYAM. Below is a chart showing RYAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DAL options, RIVN options, or RYAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying
MDXG Stock Predictions
AGL Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.