Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DAL, RIVN, RYAM

September 22, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 34,313 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025, with 4,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 464,700 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) options are showing a volume of 227,724 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 20,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (Symbol: RYAM) options are showing a volume of 3,238 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 323,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of RYAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 752,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,000 underlying shares of RYAM. Below is a chart showing RYAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DAL options, RIVN options, or RYAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
