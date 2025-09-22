Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DAL, RIVN, RYAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 34,313 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025 , with 4,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 464,700 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) options are showing a volume of 227,724 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 20,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (Symbol: RYAM) options are showing a volume of 3,238 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 323,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of RYAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 752,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,000 underlying shares of RYAM. Below is a chart showing RYAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DAL options, RIVN options, or RYAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.