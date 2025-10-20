Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DAL, JPM, CACI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 55,897 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.8% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025 , with 5,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 571,600 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 51,516 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 2,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,100 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And CACI International Inc (Symbol: CACI) options are showing a volume of 1,351 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 135,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.1% of CACI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 232,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,200 underlying shares of CACI. Below is a chart showing CACI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

