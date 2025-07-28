Markets
CRWD

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CRWD, LLY, DG

July 28, 2025 — 01:25 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total of 16,441 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.2% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $485 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,400 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $485 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 16,804 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $850 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 1,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,300 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) saw options trading volume of 11,638 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $107 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025, with 1,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,800 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

