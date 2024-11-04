Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CRWD, ABR, ROIC

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) saw options trading volume of 14,447 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 69.1% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (Symbol: ROIC) saw options trading volume of 4,024 contracts, representing approximately 402,400 underlying shares or approximately 68.3% of ROIC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 589,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of ROIC. Below is a chart showing ROIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, ABR options, or ROIC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Business Development Company List
Institutional Holders of CTMX
Institutional Holders of INTT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.