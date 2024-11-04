Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CRWD, ABR, ROIC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 24,231 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.8% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024 , with 1,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,700 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) saw options trading volume of 14,447 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 69.1% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (Symbol: ROIC) saw options trading volume of 4,024 contracts, representing approximately 402,400 underlying shares or approximately 68.3% of ROIC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 589,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of ROIC. Below is a chart showing ROIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, ABR options, or ROIC options

