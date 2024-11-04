Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CRM, NTGR, PFE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 17,755 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.2% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,600 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR) options are showing a volume of 1,239 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 123,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of NTGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 257,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,500 underlying shares of NTGR. Below is a chart showing NTGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 173,698 contracts, representing approximately 17.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring November 22, 2024, with 28,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRM options, NTGR options, or PFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

