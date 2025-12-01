Markets
CRDO

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CRDO, MRVL, GPRE

December 01, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Symbol: CRDO), where a total volume of 43,975 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.7% of CRDO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring December 05, 2025, with 4,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,100 underlying shares of CRDO. Below is a chart showing CRDO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 105,063 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 777,100 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) saw options trading volume of 11,584 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRDO options, MRVL options, or GPRE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

