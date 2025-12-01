Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CRDO, MRVL, GPRE

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 105,063 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 777,100 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) saw options trading volume of 11,584 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRDO options, MRVL options, or GPRE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Socially Responsible Dividend Stocks
PPH Options Chain
BECN Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.