Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CRCL, TDOC, GEO

December 22, 2025 — 03:20 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL), where a total volume of 84,883 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.3% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 20,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) options are showing a volume of 24,705 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 13,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) saw options trading volume of 11,084 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 5,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,500 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRCL options, TDOC options, or GEO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

