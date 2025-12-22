Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CRCL, TDOC, GEO

Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) options are showing a volume of 24,705 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 13,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
And GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) saw options trading volume of 11,084 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 5,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,500 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
