Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CR, STNG, TSLA

August 26, 2024 — 03:41 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Crane Co (Symbol: CR), where a total of 2,952 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 295,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 123.7% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 238,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,500 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) options are showing a volume of 10,869 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 891,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,700 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 932,856 contracts, representing approximately 93.3 million underlying shares or approximately 116.3% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 80.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 71,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CR options, STNG options, or TSLA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
