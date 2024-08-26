Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CR, STNG, TSLA

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) options are showing a volume of 10,869 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 891,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,700 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 932,856 contracts, representing approximately 93.3 million underlying shares or approximately 116.3% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 80.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 71,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
