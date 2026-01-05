Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CPRI, RDDT, TVTX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI), where a total of 16,514 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.9% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 5,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,400 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) saw options trading volume of 28,033 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 70.8% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 2,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,600 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

And Travere Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TVTX) options are showing a volume of 12,199 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70% of TVTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TVTX. Below is a chart showing TVTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

