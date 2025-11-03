Markets
COST

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COST, NVDA, NOW

November 03, 2025 — 01:19 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 19,387 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.8% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,000 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 1.5 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 145.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.1% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 179.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 138,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 10,101 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.5% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $890 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,300 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $890 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COST options, NVDA options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

