Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COST, NVDA, NOW

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 1.5 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 145.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.1% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 179.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 138,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 10,101 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.5% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $890 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,300 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $890 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COST options, NVDA options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RDZN
PIII Stock Predictions
BCML Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.