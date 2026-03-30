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Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COST, NVDA, AMZN

March 30, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 24,479 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 141.6% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1030 strike call option expiring April 02, 2026, with 2,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,500 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1030 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 2.4 million contracts, representing approximately 235.8 million underlying shares or approximately 130.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 180.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring March 30, 2026, with 157,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15.7 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 558,537 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 55.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.5% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring March 30, 2026, with 39,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COST options, NVDA options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stockholder Letter
 Funds Holding MAA
 Seth Klarman Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stockholder Letter-> Funds Holding MAA-> Seth Klarman Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COST
NVDA
AMZN

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