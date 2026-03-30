Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COST, NVDA, AMZN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 24,479 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 141.6% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1030 strike call option expiring April 02, 2026 , with 2,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,500 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1030 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 2.4 million contracts, representing approximately 235.8 million underlying shares or approximately 130.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 180.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring March 30, 2026, with 157,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15.7 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 558,537 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 55.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.5% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring March 30, 2026, with 39,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COST options, NVDA options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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