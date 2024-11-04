Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COST, CXW, META

CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW) options are showing a volume of 12,453 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 197.4% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 630,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 10,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 203,982 contracts, representing approximately 20.4 million underlying shares or approximately 174.6% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $610 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 9,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 923,200 underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COST options, CXW options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
