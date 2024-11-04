Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COST, CXW, META

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 33,490 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 215.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $840 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024 , with 5,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 592,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $840 strike highlighted in orange:

CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW) options are showing a volume of 12,453 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 197.4% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 630,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 10,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 203,982 contracts, representing approximately 20.4 million underlying shares or approximately 174.6% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $610 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 9,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 923,200 underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:

