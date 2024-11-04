News & Insights

COST

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COST, CXW, META

November 04, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 33,490 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 215.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $840 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024, with 5,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 592,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $840 strike highlighted in orange:

CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW) options are showing a volume of 12,453 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 197.4% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 630,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 10,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 203,982 contracts, representing approximately 20.4 million underlying shares or approximately 174.6% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $610 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 9,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 923,200 underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
