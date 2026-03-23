Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CORZ, WULF, CRK

TeraWulf Inc. (Symbol: WULF) options are showing a volume of 191,184 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.1% of WULF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 26,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of WULF. Below is a chart showing WULF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Comstock Resources Inc (Symbol: CRK) saw options trading volume of 12,589 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 59% of CRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,000 underlying shares of CRK. Below is a chart showing CRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CORZ options, WULF options, or CRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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