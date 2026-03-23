Markets
CORZ

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CORZ, WULF, CRK

March 23, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ), where a total volume of 82,745 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.3% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 10,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

TeraWulf Inc. (Symbol: WULF) options are showing a volume of 191,184 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.1% of WULF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 26,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of WULF. Below is a chart showing WULF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Comstock Resources Inc (Symbol: CRK) saw options trading volume of 12,589 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 59% of CRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,000 underlying shares of CRK. Below is a chart showing CRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CORZ options, WULF options, or CRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 YTD Return on Dow
 FTVI shares outstanding history
 Water Utilities Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
YTD Return on Dow-> FTVI shares outstanding history-> Water Utilities Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CORZ
WULF
CRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.