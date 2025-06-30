Markets
CORZ

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CORZ, GME, TIPT

June 30, 2025 — 03:26 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ), where a total of 123,581 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.7% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 19,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 151,651 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.7% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 11,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tiptree Inc (Symbol: TIPT) saw options trading volume of 1,062 contracts, representing approximately 106,200 underlying shares or approximately 61.8% of TIPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 171,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of TIPT. Below is a chart showing TIPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

