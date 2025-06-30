Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CORZ, GME, TIPT

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 151,651 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.7% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 11,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tiptree Inc (Symbol: TIPT) saw options trading volume of 1,062 contracts, representing approximately 106,200 underlying shares or approximately 61.8% of TIPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 171,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of TIPT. Below is a chart showing TIPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CORZ options, GME options, or TIPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
