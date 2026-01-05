Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COP, DELL, SPOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP), where a total of 46,423 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.4% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 3,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,200 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 32,346 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 64.4% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 1,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,400 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 10,373 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,200 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

