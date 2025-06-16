Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COIN, ORCL, MSTR

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 229,352 contracts, representing approximately 22.9 million underlying shares or approximately 170.9% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 27,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 194,250 contracts, representing approximately 19.4 million underlying shares or approximately 166.6% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 10,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COIN options, ORCL options, or MSTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Bill Ackman
Institutional Holders of MAB
CAL Earnings History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.