Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COIN, ORCL, MSTR

June 16, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total volume of 235,683 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 23.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 201% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 18,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 229,352 contracts, representing approximately 22.9 million underlying shares or approximately 170.9% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 27,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 194,250 contracts, representing approximately 19.4 million underlying shares or approximately 166.6% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 10,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

