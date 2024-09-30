News & Insights

Markets
COIN

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COIN, HUM, ITT

September 30, 2024 — 03:16 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total volume of 149,415 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 202.6% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 7,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 758,000 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 17,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.7% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 470,100 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT) options are showing a volume of 3,029 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 302,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.2% of ITT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 351,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,500 underlying shares of ITT. Below is a chart showing ITT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COIN options, HUM options, or ITT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Andreas Halvorsen
 Institutional Holders of FTRB
 PSNL Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COIN
HUM
ITT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.