Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COIN, HUM, ITT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total volume of 149,415 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 202.6% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024 , with 7,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 758,000 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 17,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.7% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 470,100 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT) options are showing a volume of 3,029 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 302,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.2% of ITT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 351,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,500 underlying shares of ITT. Below is a chart showing ITT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

