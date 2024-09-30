Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COIN, HUM, ITT

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 17,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.7% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 470,100 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
And ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT) options are showing a volume of 3,029 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 302,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.2% of ITT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 351,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,500 underlying shares of ITT. Below is a chart showing ITT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COIN options, HUM options, or ITT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
