Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COGT, PGY, HROW

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. - Class A Ordinary Shares (Symbol: PGY) saw options trading volume of 23,599 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of PGY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,600 underlying shares of PGY. Below is a chart showing PGY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Harrow Inc (Symbol: HROW) saw options trading volume of 3,122 contracts, representing approximately 312,200 underlying shares or approximately 54% of HROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 577,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,200 underlying shares of HROW. Below is a chart showing HROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
