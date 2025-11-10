Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COGT, PGY, HROW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cogent Biosciences Inc (Symbol: COGT), where a total volume of 15,629 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.8% of COGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 1,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,700 underlying shares of COGT. Below is a chart showing COGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. - Class A Ordinary Shares (Symbol: PGY) saw options trading volume of 23,599 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of PGY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,600 underlying shares of PGY. Below is a chart showing PGY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Harrow Inc (Symbol: HROW) saw options trading volume of 3,122 contracts, representing approximately 312,200 underlying shares or approximately 54% of HROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 577,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,200 underlying shares of HROW. Below is a chart showing HROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

