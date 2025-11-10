Markets
COGT

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COGT, PGY, HROW

November 10, 2025 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cogent Biosciences Inc (Symbol: COGT), where a total volume of 15,629 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.8% of COGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,700 underlying shares of COGT. Below is a chart showing COGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. - Class A Ordinary Shares (Symbol: PGY) saw options trading volume of 23,599 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of PGY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,600 underlying shares of PGY. Below is a chart showing PGY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Harrow Inc (Symbol: HROW) saw options trading volume of 3,122 contracts, representing approximately 312,200 underlying shares or approximately 54% of HROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 577,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,200 underlying shares of HROW. Below is a chart showing HROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COGT options, PGY options, or HROW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of ZAPP
 Funds Holding DWCR
 CST Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of ZAPP-> Funds Holding DWCR-> CST Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COGT
PGY
HROW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.