Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COF, TSLA, META

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 1.0 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 104.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 137.4% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 76.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 79,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 159,965 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.8% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 912,200 underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COF options, TSLA options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
