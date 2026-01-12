Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COF, TSLA, META

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total volume of 54,568 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 172.6% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 4,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,800 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 1.0 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 104.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 137.4% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 76.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 79,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 159,965 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.8% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 912,200 underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

