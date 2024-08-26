News & Insights

Markets
CLF

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CLF, FL, GCI

August 26, 2024 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), where a total volume of 43,509 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.6% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 15,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) saw options trading volume of 12,330 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 1,777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,700 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Gannett Co Inc (Symbol: GCI) saw options trading volume of 7,496 contracts, representing approximately 749,600 underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of GCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,100 underlying shares of GCI. Below is a chart showing GCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CLF options, FL options, or GCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Healthcare Stocks
 BTU market cap history
 OGIG Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLF
FL
GCI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.