Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CLF, FL, GCI

Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) saw options trading volume of 12,330 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 1,777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,700 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:
And Gannett Co Inc (Symbol: GCI) saw options trading volume of 7,496 contracts, representing approximately 749,600 underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of GCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,100 underlying shares of GCI. Below is a chart showing GCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
