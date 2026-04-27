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CLF

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CLF, CMPX, CVI

April 27, 2026 — 03:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), where a total volume of 110,580 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.8% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 6,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 619,300 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Compass Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CMPX) options are showing a volume of 19,063 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.4% of CMPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 6,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 605,000 underlying shares of CMPX. Below is a chart showing CMPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI) options are showing a volume of 6,644 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 664,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of CVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,300 underlying shares of CVI. Below is a chart showing CVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CLF options, CMPX options, or CVI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Canada Stock Channel
 SIGI YTD Return
 Dividend Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

CLF
CMPX
CVI

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