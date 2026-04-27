Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CLF, CMPX, CVI

Compass Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CMPX) options are showing a volume of 19,063 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.4% of CMPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 6,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 605,000 underlying shares of CMPX. Below is a chart showing CMPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:
And CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI) options are showing a volume of 6,644 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 664,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of CVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,300 underlying shares of CVI. Below is a chart showing CVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CLF options, CMPX options, or CVI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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