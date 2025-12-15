Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CI, RDNT, SOFI

RadNet Inc (Symbol: RDNT) saw options trading volume of 3,633 contracts, representing approximately 363,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of RDNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 851,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,100 underlying shares of RDNT. Below is a chart showing RDNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 275,855 contracts, representing approximately 27.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 66.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 21,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CI options, RDNT options, or SOFI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
