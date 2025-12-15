Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CI, RDNT, SOFI

December 15, 2025 — 03:25 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI), where a total volume of 7,578 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 757,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.5% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 4,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,200 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

RadNet Inc (Symbol: RDNT) saw options trading volume of 3,633 contracts, representing approximately 363,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of RDNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 851,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,100 underlying shares of RDNT. Below is a chart showing RDNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 275,855 contracts, representing approximately 27.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 66.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 21,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CI options, RDNT options, or SOFI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

