CF

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CF, PZZA, CCL

March 09, 2026 — 03:24 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF), where a total volume of 14,934 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,400 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) options are showing a volume of 6,124 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 612,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,700 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 99,974 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 14,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CF options, PZZA options, or CCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
