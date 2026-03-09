Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CF, PZZA, CCL

Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) options are showing a volume of 6,124 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 612,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,700 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 99,974 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 14,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CF options, PZZA options, or CCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
