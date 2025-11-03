Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CELH, LMND, TOST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH), where a total volume of 20,896 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.4% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025 , with 3,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,900 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 13,127 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,400 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Toast Inc (Symbol: TOST) saw options trading volume of 38,180 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of TOST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 7,694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 769,400 underlying shares of TOST. Below is a chart showing TOST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

