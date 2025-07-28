Markets
CELC

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CELC, WGS, MSTR

July 28, 2025 — 04:43 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Celcuity Inc (Symbol: CELC), where a total volume of 12,206 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 394.3% of CELC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 309,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 486,700 underlying shares of CELC. Below is a chart showing CELC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

GeneDx Holdings Corp (Symbol: WGS) saw options trading volume of 17,921 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 243.5% of WGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 735,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 2,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,800 underlying shares of WGS. Below is a chart showing WGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 271,131 contracts, representing approximately 27.1 million underlying shares or approximately 210.3% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 35,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CELC options, WGS options, or MSTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding VIGI
 TGRI Insider Buying
 Institutional Holders of CPLG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding VIGI-> TGRI Insider Buying-> Institutional Holders of CPLG-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CELC
WGS
MSTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.