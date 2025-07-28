Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CELC, WGS, MSTR

GeneDx Holdings Corp (Symbol: WGS) saw options trading volume of 17,921 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 243.5% of WGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 735,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 2,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,800 underlying shares of WGS. Below is a chart showing WGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 271,131 contracts, representing approximately 27.1 million underlying shares or approximately 210.3% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 35,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CELC options, WGS options, or MSTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
