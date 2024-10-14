Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CCOI, MRNA, AMAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI), where a total volume of 2,447 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 244,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.5% of CCOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 432,840 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,700 underlying shares of CCOI. Below is a chart showing CCOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 29,258 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.4% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,891 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,100 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 27,229 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $227.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,800 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $227.50 strike highlighted in orange:

