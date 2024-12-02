Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CAVA, NET, DG

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) saw options trading volume of 19,275 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 55.4% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 2,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,700 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) saw options trading volume of 21,358 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $79 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 3,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,500 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CAVA options, NET options, or DG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Selling
Institutional Holders of CLRG
ORAN YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.