CAVA

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CAVA, NET, DG

December 02, 2024 — 03:31 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total volume of 20,466 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.6% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 3,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,500 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) saw options trading volume of 19,275 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 55.4% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 2,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,700 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) saw options trading volume of 21,358 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $79 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 3,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,500 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
