CAVA

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CAVA, CCOI, LYFT

July 21, 2025 — 05:34 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total volume of 32,078 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.1% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 8,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 857,300 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI) options are showing a volume of 4,495 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 449,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.2% of CCOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 622,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,200 underlying shares of CCOI. Below is a chart showing CCOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) saw options trading volume of 100,870 contracts, representing approximately 10.1 million underlying shares or approximately 71% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 49,967 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

