Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CAL, FIVE, TTWO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL), where a total volume of 3,823 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 382,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of CAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 793,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 1,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,800 underlying shares of CAL. Below is a chart showing CAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) saw options trading volume of 11,585 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 6,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 609,900 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 10,921 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring June 13, 2025, with 3,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,200 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CAL options, FIVE options, or TTWO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.