Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BULL, DOCN, CVX

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) options are showing a volume of 9,427 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 942,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,600 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 61,024 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,500 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:
