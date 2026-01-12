Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BULL, DOCN, CVX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Webull Corporation - Class A Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BULL), where a total volume of 82,984 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.5% of BULL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028 , with 12,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BULL. Below is a chart showing BULL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) options are showing a volume of 9,427 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 942,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,600 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 61,024 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,500 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

