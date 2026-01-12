Markets
BULL

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BULL, DOCN, CVX

January 12, 2026 — 03:31 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Webull Corporation - Class A Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BULL), where a total volume of 82,984 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.5% of BULL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028, with 12,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BULL. Below is a chart showing BULL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) options are showing a volume of 9,427 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 942,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,600 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 61,024 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,500 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BULL options, DOCN options, or CVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 GSB Insider Buying
 Funds Holding IDHD
 Institutional Holders of IBAT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
GSB Insider Buying-> Funds Holding IDHD-> Institutional Holders of IBAT-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BULL
DOCN
CVX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.