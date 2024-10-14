News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BLNK, ELV, TKO

October 14, 2024 — 03:35 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blink Charging Co (Symbol: BLNK), where a total of 18,494 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.9% of BLNK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 12,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BLNK. Below is a chart showing BLNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) options are showing a volume of 4,860 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 486,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of ELV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,400 underlying shares of ELV. Below is a chart showing ELV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

And TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) saw options trading volume of 3,838 contracts, representing approximately 383,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 878,895 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

