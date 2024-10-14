Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BLNK, ELV, TKO

Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) options are showing a volume of 4,860 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 486,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of ELV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,400 underlying shares of ELV. Below is a chart showing ELV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
And TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) saw options trading volume of 3,838 contracts, representing approximately 383,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 878,895 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BLNK options, ELV options, or TKO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: GDLC Videos
GFI Split History
ISRL YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.