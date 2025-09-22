Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BHF, LULU, ASO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF), where a total volume of 15,803 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 116.3% of BHF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 3,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,500 underlying shares of BHF. Below is a chart showing BHF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 81,957 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.5% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 496,100 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) options are showing a volume of 17,220 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.3% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 15,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BHF options, LULU options, or ASO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.