Markets
BHF

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BHF, LULU, ASO

September 22, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF), where a total volume of 15,803 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 116.3% of BHF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,500 underlying shares of BHF. Below is a chart showing BHF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 81,957 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.5% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 496,100 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) options are showing a volume of 17,220 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.3% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 15,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BHF options, LULU options, or ASO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 STRF Options Chain
 NIXX Average Annual Return
 Institutional Holders of EPL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
STRF Options Chain-> NIXX Average Annual Return-> Institutional Holders of EPL-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BHF
LULU
ASO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.