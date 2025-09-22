Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BBY, NUS, RUN

NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: NUS) options are showing a volume of 2,186 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 218,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of NUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 521,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,200 underlying shares of NUS. Below is a chart showing NUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) options are showing a volume of 41,713 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 5,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,000 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
