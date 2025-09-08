Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BBBY, FTAI, OSCR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Symbol: BBBY), where a total of 12,455 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.1% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025 , with 1,339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,900 underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) options are showing a volume of 5,275 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 527,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,300 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR) saw options trading volume of 80,220 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 7,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 761,500 underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BBBY options, FTAI options, or OSCR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.