Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BBBY, FTAI, OSCR

FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) options are showing a volume of 5,275 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 527,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,300 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR) saw options trading volume of 80,220 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 7,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 761,500 underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
