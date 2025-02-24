News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BAC, MGPI, WSC

February 24, 2025 — 03:19 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total volume of 151,606 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 11,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

MGP Ingredients Inc (Symbol: MGPI) saw options trading volume of 1,626 contracts, representing approximately 162,600 underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of MGPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 341,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,500 underlying shares of MGPI. Below is a chart showing MGPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And WillScot Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC) saw options trading volume of 10,226 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of WSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,600 underlying shares of WSC. Below is a chart showing WSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

