Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BAC, MGPI, WSC

MGP Ingredients Inc (Symbol: MGPI) saw options trading volume of 1,626 contracts, representing approximately 162,600 underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of MGPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 341,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,500 underlying shares of MGPI. Below is a chart showing MGPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And WillScot Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC) saw options trading volume of 10,226 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of WSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,600 underlying shares of WSC. Below is a chart showing WSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BAC options, MGPI options, or WSC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: PRSS market cap history
Ansys DMA
KLIP Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.