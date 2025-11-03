Markets
BA

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BA, LVS, AZO

November 03, 2025 — 01:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 62,193 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.4% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 5,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,800 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 45,069 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.8% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 11,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 944 contracts, representing approximately 94,400 underlying shares or approximately 71.6% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 131,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6000 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,200 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BA options, LVS options, or AZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Energy Stocks You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did
 Institutional Holders of BPR
 AUB Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Energy Stocks You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> Institutional Holders of BPR-> AUB Stock Predictions-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BA
LVS
AZO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.