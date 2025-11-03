Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BA, LVS, AZO

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 45,069 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.8% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 11,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:
And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 944 contracts, representing approximately 94,400 underlying shares or approximately 71.6% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 131,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6000 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,200 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6000 strike highlighted in orange:
