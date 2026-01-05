Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AZO, C, EXE

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 76,648 contracts, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 6,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,200 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) options are showing a volume of 16,208 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of EXE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 9,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 957,800 underlying shares of EXE. Below is a chart showing EXE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
