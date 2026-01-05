Markets
AZO

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AZO, C, EXE

January 05, 2026 — 02:59 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 1,009 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 100,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 183,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3250 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,700 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 76,648 contracts, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 6,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,200 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) options are showing a volume of 16,208 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of EXE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 9,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 957,800 underlying shares of EXE. Below is a chart showing EXE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
