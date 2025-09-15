Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AVGO, ACHR, GRPN

Archer Aviation Inc (Symbol: ACHR) options are showing a volume of 118,361 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of ACHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 16,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ACHR. Below is a chart showing ACHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Groupon Inc (Symbol: GRPN) options are showing a volume of 7,029 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 702,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of GRPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,200 underlying shares of GRPN. Below is a chart showing GRPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, ACHR options, or GRPN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: MBC YTD Return
Akamai Technologies MACD
SIMO Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.