AVGO

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AVGO, ACHR, GRPN

September 15, 2025 — 03:40 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 146,603 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.4% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 26.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,600 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

Archer Aviation Inc (Symbol: ACHR) options are showing a volume of 118,361 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of ACHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 16,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ACHR. Below is a chart showing ACHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Groupon Inc (Symbol: GRPN) options are showing a volume of 7,029 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 702,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of GRPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,200 underlying shares of GRPN. Below is a chart showing GRPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, ACHR options, or GRPN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

