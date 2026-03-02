Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AVAV, ONON, CELC

On Holding AG (Symbol: ONON) saw options trading volume of 108,317 contracts, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares or approximately 237.8% of ONON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 36,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of ONON. Below is a chart showing ONON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Celcuity Inc (Symbol: CELC) options are showing a volume of 8,693 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 869,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 134.5% of CELC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 646,140 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of CELC. Below is a chart showing CELC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
