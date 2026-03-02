Markets
AVAV

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AVAV, ONON, CELC

March 02, 2026 — 03:32 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV), where a total of 39,145 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 341.4% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,000 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

On Holding AG (Symbol: ONON) saw options trading volume of 108,317 contracts, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares or approximately 237.8% of ONON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 36,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of ONON. Below is a chart showing ONON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Celcuity Inc (Symbol: CELC) options are showing a volume of 8,693 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 869,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 134.5% of CELC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 646,140 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of CELC. Below is a chart showing CELC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
