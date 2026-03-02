Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ATEX, UNH, LNG

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 49,795 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 6,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 654,000 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) options are showing a volume of 9,939 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 993,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,700 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ATEX options, UNH options, or LNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
