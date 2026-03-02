Markets
ATEX

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ATEX, UNH, LNG

March 02, 2026 — 03:33 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Anterix Inc (Symbol: ATEX), where a total of 3,029 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 302,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.2% of ATEX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 539,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,800 underlying shares of ATEX. Below is a chart showing ATEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 49,795 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 6,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 654,000 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) options are showing a volume of 9,939 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 993,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,700 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
