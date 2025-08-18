Markets
ASTS

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ASTS, CRM, RKLB

August 18, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

August 18, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS), where a total volume of 58,052 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.7% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,300 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 40,641 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 4,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 441,900 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) options are showing a volume of 100,147 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 583,300 underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

ASTS
CRM
RKLB

