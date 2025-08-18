Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ASTS, CRM, RKLB

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 40,641 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 4,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 441,900 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) options are showing a volume of 100,147 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 583,300 underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
