Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ASTH, PLTR, INTC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Astrana Health Inc (Symbol: ASTH), where a total volume of 5,461 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 546,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 108.8% of ASTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 501,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 5,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 543,800 underlying shares of ASTH. Below is a chart showing ASTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 618,173 contracts, representing approximately 61.8 million underlying shares or approximately 102.3% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 60.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 52,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 907,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 90.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 116.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 61,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ASTH options, PLTR options, or INTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.