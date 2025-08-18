Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ASTH, PLTR, INTC

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 618,173 contracts, representing approximately 61.8 million underlying shares or approximately 102.3% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 60.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 52,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 907,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 90.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 116.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 61,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
