Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ASTH, PLTR, INTC

August 18, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Astrana Health Inc (Symbol: ASTH), where a total volume of 5,461 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 546,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 108.8% of ASTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 501,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 543,800 underlying shares of ASTH. Below is a chart showing ASTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 618,173 contracts, representing approximately 61.8 million underlying shares or approximately 102.3% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 60.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 52,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 907,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 90.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 116.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 61,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ASTH options, PLTR options, or INTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
