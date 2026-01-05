Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ARWR, MS, MPC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ARWR), where a total of 11,698 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.5% of ARWR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 2,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,700 underlying shares of ARWR. Below is a chart showing ARWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 24,193 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 3,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,900 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) options are showing a volume of 10,802 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,800 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ARWR options, MS options, or MPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.