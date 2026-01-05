Markets
ARWR

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ARWR, MS, MPC

January 05, 2026 — 03:33 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ARWR), where a total of 11,698 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.5% of ARWR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,700 underlying shares of ARWR. Below is a chart showing ARWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 24,193 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 3,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,900 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) options are showing a volume of 10,802 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,800 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ARWR options, MS options, or MPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 TORC Options Chain
 NBIX Insider Buying
 Institutional Holders of RSPG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
TORC Options Chain-> NBIX Insider Buying-> Institutional Holders of RSPG-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ARWR
MS
MPC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.