Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ARES, PACS, JPM

PACS Group Inc (Symbol: PACS) options are showing a volume of 12,156 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of PACS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 1,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,900 underlying shares of PACS. Below is a chart showing PACS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 38,548 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring November 28, 2025, with 3,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,500 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ARES options, PACS options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Convertible Preferred Stocks
CBPX Options Chain
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WENA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.