Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ARES, PACS, JPM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES), where a total of 10,596 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.8% of ARES's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 5,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,500 underlying shares of ARES. Below is a chart showing ARES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

PACS Group Inc (Symbol: PACS) options are showing a volume of 12,156 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of PACS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 1,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,900 underlying shares of PACS. Below is a chart showing PACS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 38,548 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring November 28, 2025, with 3,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,500 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

