Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AR, NTNX, DVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR), where a total volume of 21,130 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.1% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 9,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 923,500 underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) options are showing a volume of 9,997 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 999,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,100 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 31,385 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36.50 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 5,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 578,300 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AR options, NTNX options, or DVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

