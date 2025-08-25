Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AR, NTNX, DVN

Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) options are showing a volume of 9,997 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 999,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,100 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 31,385 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36.50 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 5,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 578,300 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36.50 strike highlighted in orange:
