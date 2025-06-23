Markets
ANET

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ANET, SOC, CCL

June 23, 2025 — 03:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total volume of 42,823 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 584,700 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC) options are showing a volume of 13,063 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,100 underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 91,418 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 9,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 967,600 underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ANET options, SOC options, or CCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 RIV Videos
 Institutional Holders of GENI
 SPGI Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
RIV Videos-> Institutional Holders of GENI-> SPGI Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ANET
SOC
CCL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.