Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ANET, SOC, CCL

Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC) options are showing a volume of 13,063 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,100 underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 91,418 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 9,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 967,600 underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
