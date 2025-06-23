Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ANET, SOC, CCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total volume of 42,823 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 5,847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 584,700 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC) options are showing a volume of 13,063 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,100 underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 91,418 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 9,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 967,600 underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

