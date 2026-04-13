Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMKR, SPOT, AMPX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR), where a total of 16,241 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.3% of AMKR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 6,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 626,300 underlying shares of AMKR. Below is a chart showing AMKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 7,602 contracts, representing approximately 760,200 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $580 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,100 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amprius Technologies Inc (Symbol: AMPX) saw options trading volume of 37,101 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of AMPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 8,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 899,900 underlying shares of AMPX. Below is a chart showing AMPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMKR options, SPOT options, or AMPX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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