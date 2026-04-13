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AMKR

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMKR, SPOT, AMPX

April 13, 2026 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR), where a total of 16,241 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.3% of AMKR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 626,300 underlying shares of AMKR. Below is a chart showing AMKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 7,602 contracts, representing approximately 760,200 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $580 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,100 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Amprius Technologies Inc (Symbol: AMPX) saw options trading volume of 37,101 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of AMPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 8,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 899,900 underlying shares of AMPX. Below is a chart showing AMPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMKR options, SPOT options, or AMPX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Utility Dividend Stocks
 Funds Holding BCG
 BDC Investor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Utility Dividend Stocks-> Funds Holding BCG-> BDC Investor-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMKR
SPOT
AMPX

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